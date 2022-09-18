Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.7% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $43.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.02. 34,201,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

