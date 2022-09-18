Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. 164,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

