Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 40,122,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.80. The company has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $371.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

