Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.