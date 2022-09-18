Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.