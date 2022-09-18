Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,976 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock remained flat at $46.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 580,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

