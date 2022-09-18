Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,715,000 after buying an additional 148,545 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 453,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,134. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

