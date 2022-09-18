Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.79. 67,124,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

