Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. 3,287,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $297.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.