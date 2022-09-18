Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Critical Review

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Prothena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million N/A N/A Prothena $200.58 million 6.89 $66.97 million ($0.24) -122.67

Prothena has higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -40.03% -35.44% Prothena -1.03% -0.33% -0.25%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prothena has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Prothena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and Prothena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prothena 0 0 4 0 3.00

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 463.64%. Prothena has a consensus target price of $63.80, indicating a potential upside of 116.71%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Prothena.

Summary

Prothena beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.