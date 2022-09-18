Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

