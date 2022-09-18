PuddingSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PuddingSwap has a market cap of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PuddingSwap
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
