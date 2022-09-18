Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for IDEX Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $204.93 on Friday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

