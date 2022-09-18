Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Raised by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 49,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,354,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,124,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

