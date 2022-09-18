Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2024 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:APD opened at $247.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

