Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $869,409.92 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,474,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

