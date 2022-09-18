Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.99. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 21,125 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QST. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.