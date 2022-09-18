Range Financial Group LLC Buys 9,316 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 168,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $3,362,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.