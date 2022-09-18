Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in FMC by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in FMC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,878,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.88 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.