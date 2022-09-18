Range Financial Group LLC Has $785,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.61 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

