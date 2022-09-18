Range Financial Group LLC Invests $601,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $30.86.

