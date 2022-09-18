Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 511.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after buying an additional 687,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,945,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.