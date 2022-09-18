Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.92 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

