Range Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 542.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New comprises 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 228,663 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 203,875 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 86,607 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

