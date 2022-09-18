Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Boosted by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up 2.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after buying an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.85. 2,717,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,069. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

