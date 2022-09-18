Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,049 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 663,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YMM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of -1.07.

Several research firms recently commented on YMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

