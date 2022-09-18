Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 928.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,573. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

