Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 634.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 114.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $18,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Marqeta Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $7.26. 11,011,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,228. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

