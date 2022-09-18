Renaissance Capital LLC Has $654,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ XM traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 1,697,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,233. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.