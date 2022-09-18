Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after buying an additional 730,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,582,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $187.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.