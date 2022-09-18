Renaissance Capital LLC Raises Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.08.

MNDY traded down $7.27 on Friday, hitting $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 424,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,293. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.82.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

