Renaissance Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for 1.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,441,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,851. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

