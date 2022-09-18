Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. 4,861,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

