Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,847 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 895.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,735,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,975,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,526,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

