Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,112,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,509.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 51,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,099. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.