Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

MA stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.13. 3,650,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,224. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.11. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

