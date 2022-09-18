Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOE stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.52. 478,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

