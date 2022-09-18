Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.97. 575,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,273. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.62.

