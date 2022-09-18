Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. 603,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,783. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

