Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 742,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,802. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

