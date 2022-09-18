Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

