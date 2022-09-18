Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.0562 on Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $46,329.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revomon has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00111317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00849466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

