Rewardiqa (REW) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $14,342.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

