Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Paylocity worth $138,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 142.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.19.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,223 shares of company stock worth $48,456,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $4.48 on Friday, reaching $248.80. The company had a trading volume of 497,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 154.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.