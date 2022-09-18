Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,301 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.56% of Workiva worth $122,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 130.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

WK traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 569,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

