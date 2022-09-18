Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 75,224 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,469,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,224 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $173,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 84,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 227,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,368. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.