Robert W. Baird Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

