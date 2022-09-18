Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,026 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,825,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

