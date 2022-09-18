Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.81. The stock had a trading volume of 277,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.27. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

