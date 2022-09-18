Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $245.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average of $253.53. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $297.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

