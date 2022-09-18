Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,748 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $20,305,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

AZPN stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.37. 591,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.